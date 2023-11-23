KPDCL official caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Our Correspondent

Srinagar: A Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) official was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 by the Anti-Corruption Branch of CBI Srinagar. The accused, identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, an employee of KPDCL, was caught red-handed in Shopian town during a sting operation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Branch. According to officials, a case has been registered against Shah under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Fire ravages scrapyard in Qazigund, no casualty

Srinagar: A fire erupted at a scrapyard in the Qazigund area of Kulgam district on Wednesday. Upon receiving the initial alert, firefighting teams, along with personnel from the J&K police, rushed to the site to combat the blaze. The fire, which caused significant damage to properties estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees, was successfully brought under control with the collective efforts of locals, fire personnel, and law enforcement.

Army installs 104-ft tall national flag in Tithwal

Srinagar: The Army on Tuesday installed a 104-ft tall national flag near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tithwal area of Kupwara district. "The flag was hoisted by General Officer Commanding of 15 Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai at the Tithwal-Chileana Crossing Point (TCCP)," an official said here. The flag, which is less than 100 metres from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, has been named Azmat-e-Hind, the official said. Senior officers from the Army and civil administration were present at the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Bovine smuggler detained under Public Safety Act

Jammu: A bovine smuggler, namely Riaz Ahmed, a resident of Chattroo in Doda, was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for his involvement in bovine smuggling. The accused is a notorious criminal and repeated offender of bovine smuggling and on the dossier prepared by Doda police, he was detained under PSA by the order of detention issued by District Magistrate Doda to prevent him from indulging in the activities detrimental to the public order and was lodged in District Jail Bhaderwah.

Livestock killed in leopard attack in Udhampur district

Jammu: At least 12 goats and sheep were killed in a leopard attack on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Panchari area of Udhampur district. The leopard attacked the livestock kept inside a shed in the hilly area. These habitations are situated close to the forest areas and become an easy target of leopards who often attack not only animals but even humans.

