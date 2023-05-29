KPs celebrate Kheer Bhawani mela

PTI

Tulmulla/Jammu, May 28

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits on Sunday paid their obeisance to the famous Ragnya Devi temple in Ganderbal district in the Valley and celebrated the annual Kheer Bhawani mela.

Nestled in the shade of mammoth Chinar trees in the central Kashmir district, the temple witnessed massive crowds of devotees, most of them Kashmiri Pandits, who made the journey from across the country.

The devotees, walking barefoot, carried rose petals and offered tribute to the goddess as men took a dip in the stream close to the shrine.

As the devotees jostled with each other to move closer to the main temple complex, the chants of hymns echoed through the temple compound and paid obeisance to the deity while offering milk and kheer (rice pudding) at the sacred spring within the complex.

The mela, a symbol of communal harmony, passed off peacefully as the administration had made elaborate arrangements, including security related, for the devotees.

Gudi Zutshi, a devotee from Jammu, said their ‘pooja’ is incomplete without visiting the temple shrine on the occasion of the annual mela held on the birthday of the deity.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who also paid obeisance at the temple, said she prayed for the dignified return of the Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley. “We are here to pray for the dignified return of these people to their homes so that once again Hindu-Muslim-Kashmiri Pandits live together in Kashmir with brotherhood,” she said.