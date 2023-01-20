KPs observe Exodus Day

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 19

Kashmiri Pandit (KP) organisations marked the Exodus Day, the 33rd anniversary of forced migration from Kashmir, on Thursday. They said a separate UT should be carved out of Kashmir region for the community.

Panun Kashmir commemorated ‘33rd Kashmiri Hindus Holocaust Day’ at Jammu’s Buta Nagar camp.

Ajay Chrungoo, chairman of Panun Kashmir, said the campaign unleashed against the Hindus of Kashmir in 1989-90 is still far away from having abated. Ankur Sharma, chairman of IkkJutt Jammu, said, “Hindus of J&K have been face to face with a genocidal attrition which intensified from 1947.”

Tsering Samphel, president, Ladakh Buddhist Association, said the group supports reorganisation of J&K.