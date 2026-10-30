KPSS calls for impartial inquiry into threats to Pandits

In a statement, KPSS president Sanjay K. Tickoo said allegations of online targeting, harassment and threats should not be presented as established facts before the completion of a fair and impartial investigation. He expressed concern that unverified media narratives and social media campaigns could prejudice the investigation, damage reputations and deepen divisions within the community.

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Tickoo said the security concerns of Prime Minister’s Package employees in the Valley should neither be dismissed nor trivialised.

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“However, the larger question confronting the community is whether placing one individual at the centre of public blame absolves the police and administration of their responsibility to identify, investigate and prevent the actual threats facing the Kashmiri Pandit community in the Kashmir Valley,” he said.

The statement said the issue was far bigger than the reputation of any one individual or the outcome of a personal dispute.

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“The fundamental concern is whether the genuine security threats facing the community are being adequately assessed, whether credible intelligence is being acted upon, and whether the institutions entrusted with public safety are fulfilling their responsibilities effectively,” it said.

The KPSS further stated that the police could not discharge their responsibility merely by registering a complaint, nor could the administration demonstrate that the community was secure simply because a particular individual had become the subject of public scrutiny.