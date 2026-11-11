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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kulgam attack: Forces given ‘free hand’ to crack down on terrorists, says Jammu & Kashmir L-G

Kulgam attack: Forces given ‘free hand’ to crack down on terrorists, says Jammu & Kashmir L-G

3 CRPF personnel injured in South Kashmir attack; LG Manoj Sinha visits injured personnel at Srinagar hospital

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Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:00 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Image credit/ PTI File
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said security forces had been given a “free hand to crack down on terrorists”.

The statement comes after three CRPF personnel were injured in a terror attack in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

In a post on X, Sinha said he visited Base Hospital, Srinagar, to enquire about the health of CRPF Head Constable Sonbir Singh, who sustained serious injuries in the “heinous terror attack in Kulgam” and is currently undergoing treatment.

“Praying for his swift and complete recovery,” he said.

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Sinha said two other injured CRPF personnel, Constable Rakesh Das and Constable Santanu Chandra, were in stable condition and recovering at the 46th Battalion CRPF Unit Hospital in Kulgam.

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“I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terror and assure the people that those responsible will be hunted down and brought to justice,” he said.

The L-G also reviewed the security situation with senior officials at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar.

“Security forces have been given a free hand to crack down on terrorists,” he said.

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