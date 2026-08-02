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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Kulgam attack: Security forces step up hunt for attackers, CM announces Rs 10 lakh relief for victims’ kin

Kulgam attack: Security forces step up hunt for attackers, CM announces Rs 10 lakh relief for victims’ kin

Farooq Abdullah seeks probe, questions timing of attack

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:57 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Security forces cordon off the area in the Kellam, Kulgam, on Saturday. ANI
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Security forces on Saturday intensified search operations across south Kashmir to track down the terrorists behind Friday’s attack on migrant labourers in Kulgam, even as the Jammu and Kashmir Government announced compensation for the victims’ families.

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Deepak Ratray and Bopinder, both in their 20s, were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late on Friday evening.

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level security review meeting with Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and other senior officials, directing security forces to intensify precise, high-impact anti-terror operations to neutralise terrorists.

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The Lieutenant Governor also directed all Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police to undertake a comprehensive review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for the protection of migrant labourers. He instructed employers to ensure insurance cover for workers from outside Jammu and Kashmir and register their details with the local police and district administration.

Officials said Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and senior officers visited the attack site in Kulgam to review the security situation. Security has also been strengthened across the Valley, with intensified checking and frisking of vehicles and people.

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack and announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the next of kin of the victims.

A government spokesperson said the financial assistance would be in addition to the immediate relief of Rs 6 lakh each being provided by the district administration.

“The Chief Minister expressed profound grief over the loss of innocent lives and said no amount of compensation can undo the suffering of families who had come to Jammu and Kashmir to earn an honest livelihood,” the spokesperson said.

The last rites of the victims were performed in Kulgam in the presence of their family members and senior civil and police officials.

The attack came days after a J&K Police personnel was killed in a militant strike in neighbouring Anantnag while on security duty for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah called for an investigation and asked why such incidents happen whenever his party demands restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. “There should be an investigation, a fair probe into who the killers are,” Abdullah told reporters in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. He also questioned the timing of such incidents in the Valley. “I don’t know why such incidents happen when we seek statehood,” he said.

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack and termed it a security lapse, calling for a thorough probe.

“They work themselves to the bone far away from home only to feed their families. Unimaginably cruel to target them in such senseless acts of violence,” she said, adding that the administration must examine how the attack took place despite heightened security deployment for the Amarnath Yatra.

Kashmir's chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and political parties have also condemned the attack.

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