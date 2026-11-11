Kulgam terror attack: LeT terrorist Mohammed Lateef Bhat under scanner after 3 CRPF personnel injured

The Jammu and Kashmir Police suspect that Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Mohammed Lateef Bhat may have been involved in Wednesday’s terror attack in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, in which three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured.

The attack took place in the Akhran area of Kulgam when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was in the district to inaugurate Veshow Literature Festival.

Also Read: Terrorists fire at CRPF checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, 3 personnel injured

Akhran is located close to the Kelam area of Kulgam, where two migrant labourers were killed in a terror attack in July this year.

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Sources said on Wednesday that Bhat’s involvement in the latest attack could not be ruled out, as he had been active in the area.

Additional security personnel have been deployed, while reinforcements were rushed to the attack site to track down the assailants.

Police sources also said the “prompt and effective response” of security forces prevented the attackers from “inflicting casualties and damage on the scale they had intended”.

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“Consequently, the attackers were forced to retreat from the spot without achieving their desired objectives,” the sources said.

“We are working to eliminate the attackers. A massive manhunt has been launched to track down and eliminate the terrorists,” sources said.

Last week, IGP Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, said at a press conference that local militant Mohammed Lateef Bhat was active in parts of South Kashmir and had allegedly orchestrated attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

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The IGP had said Bhat was being supported by a few foreign terrorists.