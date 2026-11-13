Kulgam terror attack: Probe points to LeT terrorist Lateef’s role; 200 OGWs questioned and released

The investigation into this week's terror attack in Kulgam, in which three CRPF personnel were injured, has pointed to the involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammed Lateef Bhat, The Tribune has learnt.

Sources said the investigation so far had found that Bhat carried out the attack at Akhran in Kulgam on Wednesday. A massive manhunt has been launched to trace him following the attack, which left three CRPF personnel injured, one of them critically.

Sources said a photograph of Bhat was shown to the injured personnel, who identified him as the terrorist involved in the attack.

The Tribune had earlier reported that Bhat was under the security forces' scanner and was suspected to have been involved in Wednesday's attack.

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The attack took place at around 2.15 pm when terrorists emerged from a dense cluster of trees and opened fire at a CRPF post. The post is located about 75 km from Srinagar and nearly a kilometre from the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

A senior official said the CRPF personnel retaliated, preventing further damage and forcing Bhat to flee the spot.

Sources said Bhat was believed to have been accompanied by another terrorist, and further investigation was underway.

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Meanwhile, police picked up around 200 overground workers (OGWs) in Kulgam for questioning and released them later, a senior official told The Tribune.

“All our efforts are towards eliminating Lateef Bhat,” an official said.

Bhat has allegedly been involved in previous attacks in South Kashmir, including an attack on two migrant labourers in July in the Kelam area, close to Akhran village.

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Bhat is believed to be the lone surviving terrorist in the Valley. Jammu and Kashmir Police recently said he was active in parts of South Kashmir and had allegedly orchestrated attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam districts. Police have also said that Bhat was being supported by a few foreign terrorists.