Kulgam terror attack: CRPF Special DG says forces get leads, launch hunt for perpetrators

CRPF Special Director General (J&K Zone) Sandeep Khirwar on Monday said security forces had “got some leads” in the investigation into the Kulgam terror attack and had launched operations to track down the perpetrators.

Three CRPF personnel were injured in the attack last week in Kulgam, one of them critically.

“The situation is under control. Yes, we have launched operations and will continue our operations… We made some headway, we've got some leads which we are hopeful we will be able to see through to the culmination, to the logical end,” Khirwar said.

He said the personnel had been directed to maintain operational discipline, follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and remain alert.

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“Our jawans, all the force that we have, we have told them all to maintain their operational discipline, follow SOPs, and maintain alertness,” he said.

Security forces on Sunday night launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Senior J&K Police officers also monitored the operation on the ground.

The investigation has pointed to the alleged involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammed Lateef Bhat, whom the police have linked to several previous attacks in South Kashmir.

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According to the police, Bhat, who hails from Kulgam, is the only surviving local militant in the Valley.

A massive manhunt has been underway since Wednesday’s attack in Akhran village of Kulgam to trace the perpetrators.