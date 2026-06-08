Kupwara pushes border tourism with launch of ‘Shumali Kashmir’ initiative

In an initiative aimed at unlocking the tourism potential of north Kashmir and fostering community-led economic growth, a tourism promotion event was organised in Kupwara, located along the Line of Control (LoC).

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The event brought together government officials, tourism stakeholders, entrepreneurs, industry representatives and community leaders to collectively shape a vibrant and sustainable tourism ecosystem for the region.

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Organised by the Kupwara district administration in collaboration with the Army, the event marked the launch of two significant tourism initiatives — the ‘Shumali Kashmir’ tourism portal and the north Kashmir tourism magazine.

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Developed and curated by the Army, these platforms provide a comprehensive window into the region’s breath-taking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, adventure opportunities and unique visitor experiences.

A defence spokesperson said, “The portal and magazine showcase the unparalleled beauty of destinations such as Keran, Machhal, Karnah, Lolab, Gurez, Tangdhar and Kupwara, offering travellers a single platform to explore the hidden treasures of north Kashmir. Designed to enhance accessibility and visibility, these initiatives are expected to attract a larger number of domestic and international tourists while supporting sustainable tourism practices.”

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He said that the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from representatives of the Tourism and Planning Departments, hoteliers, travel operators, homestay owners, transport associations, tourism entrepreneurs and other stakeholders. Discussions focused on enhancing tourism infrastructure, strengthening partnerships, improving visitor experiences and creating new opportunities for local communities.

A key highlight of the programme was an exhibition showcasing locally developed products and enterprises nurtured through various Army-supported initiatives. Visitors interacted with entrepreneurs representing Barkat Bistro, FLOWK, Harmukh Sheen washing powder, Keren LED bulbs and artisans and producers from Tulail and Karnah. “The exhibition reflected the growing entrepreneurial spirit of north Kashmir and demonstrated how tourism can serve as a catalyst for local enterprise, employment generation and economic empowerment,” the spokesperson said.

Participants emphasised that north Kashmir possesses all the ingredients required to emerge as a premier tourism destination — spectacular natural beauty, warm hospitality, rich traditions, adventure tourism potential and a resilient community eager to contribute to the region’s growth story.