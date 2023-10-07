Kupwara will get railway connectivity: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 6

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday that Kupwara, the frontier district in north Kashmir, would soon be connected to the railway network. The Ministry of Railways has approved a technical survey for a rail line in Kupwara district. Once the survey is completed and a detailed project report (DPR) is prepared, the work on the rail link will commence, bringing Kupwara onto the national rail map.

Sinha also highlighted the government’s commitment to housing, with over 9,000 beneficiaries approved for houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

“Those who do not have their own land and are eligible have been given five marlas of land by the government. If there is any person who is eligible for the PMAY but has no land, the administration will provide five marlas of land to him,” he added.

The L-G, who spent Thursday’s night at Kupwara and interacted with many public delegation and officers to assess the development needs of people of the north Kashmir district, said the people-centric policies had given fresh impetus to all-round development in the district and the common man was living in a peaceful environment.

Sinha added that well-planned efforts had resulted in a significant increase in tourist influx in the district.

“Electricity has reached the far-flung areas and works under the Jal Jeevan Mission have been expedited. We are hopeful to achieve the target of covering all villages, panchayats and households under ‘Nal Se Jal’ project by December 31 this year in the district,” he said. On the second day of his visit to Kupwara, the L-G interacted with a delegation comprising PRI members, residents of border villages, traders federation, members of Pahadi, Gujjar Bakarwal and minority communities, farmers, transporters, media fraternity and the Bar association. They apprised Sinha on various development-related issues and other matters of public importance.

Earlier, Sinha paid obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan Tikkar, Kupwara.

(With PTI inputs)

#Kashmir #Kupwara #Manoj Sinha #Srinagar