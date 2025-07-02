L-G approves rationalised maps of wildlife sanctuaries in Ladakh

Ladakh Lt Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (retd) approved the rationalised maps of the two wildlife sanctuaries in the UT based on recommendations given by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

The decision was taken during the 12th meeting of the State Board for Wildlife of Ladakh that was held under the chairmanship of the L-G. The agenda of the meeting centred on the report presented by the WII to the members of the State Board for Wildlife regarding the rationalisation of the Karakoram (Nubra-Shayok) Wildlife Sanctuary and the High-Altitude Cold Desert (Changthang) Wildlife Sanctuary for their approval.

The Chief Secretary of Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal, briefed the members about the extensive rationalisation exercise undertaken by the WII, Dehradun, in close coordination with the Department of Wildlife, Ladakh, for delineating high-conservation value areas from low-conservation value areas within the Karakoram and Changthang wildlife sanctuaries to enhance wildlife protection while accommodating the needs of local inhabitants. He also informed that the final map prepared by WII, Dehradun, has been endorsed by all key stakeholders, including the Hill Councils and residents of these wildlife sanctuary areas.

Bilal Habib from WII, Dehradun, in his presentation on rationalisation of wildlife protected areas, informed the members about the alignment of the approach, justification for rationalization, viz. co-existence of habitations and the need for development, co-existence of the people with wildlife, the need to meet basic requirements of both people and wildlife, the need to protect high-conservation value areas, etc; rationalisation framework, landscape-level ecosystems and mosaics, ecosystems and habitats, ecosystem services, community needs and cultural values.

He further informed the members that following the completion of the rationalization exercise, the revised net areas of the wildlife sanctuaries stand at 16,550 sq km for Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary and 9,695 sq km for Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, respectively.

After listening to the suggestions and concerns of the members, the L-G approved the rationalised maps of both Karakoram and Changthang Wildlife Sanctuaries as submitted by WII and directed the Chief Secretary to compile all issues, concerns, and suggestions raised by the Board members so that necessary measures can be taken to safeguard the interests of both inhabitants and wildlife without altering the rationalised boundaries proposed by WII.

