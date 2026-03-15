L-G change, Wangchuk release signal fresh outreach to Ladakh

From the appointment of a new Lieutenant Governor in Ladakh to the sudden release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, the Centre appears to be taking confidence-building steps aimed at the people of the Union Territory as it seeks to move forward with talks between the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Ladakh leaders.

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There has been little progress since last month when a meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) was held in New Delhi. While Ladakh leaders described the meeting as “inconclusive”, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra termed the discussions “constructive”.

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Earlier this month, in a sudden reshuffle, Vinai Kumar Saxena was shifted from Delhi to Ladakh as the new Lieutenant Governor. His appointment came barely eight months after Kavinder Gupta took charge as L-G, during whose tenure Leh witnessed the first major instance of violence in decades in a region historically known for peaceful civic engagement.

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On Saturday morning, the Union government announced that it had decided to revoke Wangchuk’s detention with immediate effect, nearly six months after he was arrested on September 26, 2025.

Political commentator Zafar Choudhary said the developments appeared to be part of a well-planned outreach. “Within 24 hours of a new L-G taking oath in Ladakh, and Saturday’s announcement about Wangchuk, it appears to be a very thought-out plan of confidence-building with the people of Ladakh,” he said.

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Dr Ishey Namgyal, general secretary of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, which is part of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) — one of the two groups engaged in talks with the Centre — described the developments as “important” and indicative of confidence-building measures.

“It appears that the government wants to start afresh. Let’s see how it goes since there is a new team now. We are hoping to see a solution soon,” he said.

Following the September 24 violence in Leh, there was widespread anger among residents, particularly over remarks made by former L-G Kavinder Gupta describing those involved in the protests as “anti-nationals”.

LAB co-chairman Cherring Dorjay Lakruk had earlier said he did not attend any meeting chaired by Gupta after last year’s incident.

Apart from Gupta, who has now been appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh, the former Ladakh Director General of Police was also shifted to Arunachal Pradesh as the police chief. Former Ladakh Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal retired in December last year. Since then, Ladakh has been led by a largely new administrative team.

A day after being sworn in as the new L-G, Vinai Kumar Saxena said that all “concerns and issues can be resolved amicably through constructive dialogue and mutual understanding.”

Speaking to The Tribune, Mohammad Shafi Lassu, president of the District Bar Association, said the government should have taken such steps earlier as people of Ladakh need a “healing touch”.

“The release of Sonam Wangchuk will send a positive message. It also proves that he was innocent,” he said.

Meanwhile, attention is now focused on Monday’s protest march called by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance to protest the delay in talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs and to press for the four key demands of Ladakh residents.