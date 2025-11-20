L-G confirms discontent on Ladakh panel’s ‘imbalanced’ composition

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday acknowledged that some sections of the region’s population are unhappy over what they perceive as “imbalanced” representation in the ongoing talks with the Centre. He, however, expressed confidence that all issues would be resolved through dialogue.

Gupta said the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had prepared a 29-page draft proposal outlining their demands as a follow-up to their previous meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sub-committee. “The MHA had asked them to prepare a draft of their demands. It is natural that when we sit together, many things will emerge,” the L-G said.

He admitted that concerns had been raised about unequal representation in the discussions with the Centre. “I have submitted my report to the MHA, which is directly handling the matter. Let them sit and discuss it,” he said.

The remarks come days after Tondup Tsewang Chhospa, former president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), flagged concerns about what he described as a significant “imbalance in the composition of Ladakhi representatives” participating in the talks. Chhospa said the majority of representatives belonged to the Muslim community, while the Buddhist community was under-represented — a situation he warned could hinder the adequate reflection of Buddhist cultural, social and regional perspectives.

On the draft proposal’s call for general amnesty for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others detained following the September 24 violence in Leh — which left four people dead and several injured — Gupta declined to comment. He said it would be inappropriate to speak while talks between Ladakh representatives and the Centre were still underway.

Wangchuk is currently detained under the National Security Act (NSA). Dozens of youths arrested in connection with the violence were later granted bail. “The case against Wangchuk was filed on the basis of certain evidence. Once discussions take place, we will see what comes out of them. It would be wrong to comment at this stage,” Gupta said.

He added that although the government had invited all agitating groups for dialogue, “some people did not want the talks to take place.” Nonetheless, he described the initiation of discussions as a positive step and said he remained hopeful of a constructive outcome. (With agency inputs)