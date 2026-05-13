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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / L-G defends demolitions during anti-drug campaign in J&K, says no innocent targeted

L-G defends demolitions during anti-drug campaign in J&K, says no innocent targeted

Challenges critics to identify 'even one innocent person who has been unfairly targeted'

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:47 PM May 13, 2026 IST
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L-G Manoj Sinha during his visit to Tregam in Kupwara on Wednesday. ANI
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Amid criticism from ruling National Conference and opposition PDP leaders over the demolition and attachment of properties during the ongoing anti-drug campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday defended the action and challenged critics to identify “even one innocent person who has been unfairly targeted.”

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Speaking during the ‘Nasha-Mukt Jammu Kashmir Campaign’ padyatra in Kupwara, Sinha said those opposing the crackdown should specify any case of wrongful action so that appropriate steps could be taken.

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“Those trying to shield drug smugglers must answer whether such people should face consequences or not,” he said, asserting that people across Jammu and Kashmir support stringent action against narcotics networks.

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The Lieutenant Governor said the anti-drug campaign would become “tougher and more powerful” in the coming days. According to him, over the last 32 days, the civil and police administration has dealt a major blow to the drug-smuggling ecosystem.

“Our action is crippling narco-terror networks. Properties worth crores have been seized, assets confiscated, passports of 15 smugglers recommended for cancellation, and more than 730 smugglers and peddlers arrested,” Sinha said.

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He added that many had initially doubted the possibility of a mass movement against drugs, but widespread public participation had transformed the campaign into a grassroots movement across villages, urban localities, schools and colleges.

Calling the battle against drugs a long-term fight, Sinha said narcotics were destroying families and communities while also financing terrorism.

“In Kupwara and Handwara, 28 drug smugglers are behind bars. Not a single guilty person should escape,” he said, directing police stations in Kupwara to compile details of active drug smugglers and launch decisive action within the next 68 days.

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