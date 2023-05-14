L-G discusses strategies to attract bizmen

PTI

Jammu, May 13

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting here to discuss strategies to attract more investments into the UT. The meeting also deliberated strategies for proactively resolving all the issues with great synergies and to enhance ease of doing business to boost the economy, an official spokesman said.

During the meeting, he said the L-G directed for setting up a help desk of the Industries and Commerce department at the Divisional Commissioner’s Office at Jammu and in four Deputy Commissioner’s offices of Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Udhampur.

“The prime objective of J&K administration is to ensure proactive and structural response to resolve all issues including change of land use and to enhance ease of doing business.

The meeting was among others attended by Financial Commissioner Revenue Shaleen Kabra, Secretary Revenue department Piyush Singla and Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, the spokesman said.