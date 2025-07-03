L-G flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu amid tight security

Amid the chanting of religious hymns and the blowing of conch shells, the annual Amarnath Yatra commenced on Wednesday morning from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of 5,892 pilgrims at 4:30 am. The batch included 1,043 women, 31 children, and 16 transgender devotees, traveling in a convoy of 310 vehicles, including buses, mini-vans, and private cars.

Given the persistent terror threat, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police vehicles equipped with mounted guns will escort the pilgrims daily from Jammu to the Kashmir Valley. The pilgrimage will formally begin on Thursday when pilgrims start their trek towards the holy cave shrine from the twin base camps in Kashmir.

Before flagging off the Yatra, the L-G performed a special pooja at the high-security Bhagwati Nagar base camp. Several eminent spiritual leaders, heads of religious organisations, and public representatives were present at the ceremony.

“This sacred pilgrimage is a journey of faith and self-discovery. I wish all spiritual seekers a safe and comfortable journey to the holy abode of Lord Shiva and a deeply soul-stirring experience,” the L-G said.

Speaking to mediapersons, the L-G said the administration, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Amarnath Shrine Board, J&K Police, and the security forces have made comprehensive arrangements for the Yatra.

“Undeterred by terror threats, the devotees of Lord Shiva are arriving in huge numbers, demonstrating their immense faith. I hope this year’s Yatra will be even more historic than previous years,” he said.

The L-G informed that the Yatra is being closely monitored from the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Raj Bhawan and the Police Control Room. An RFID-based tracking system has also been put in place to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. He added that ONGC has set up 100-bed hospitals at both the Chandanwari and Baltal base camps.

A new board office and Yatri Niwas have been inaugurated in Srinagar, and a similar facility will be inaugurated at Baltal on July 4.

“The facilities for devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra have significantly improved since 2022. The twin routes leading to the holy cave, which were previously six feet wide, have now been widened to twelve feet,” the L-G said.

Manish Dwivedi, a pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh traveling with his wife and two daughters, expressed his unwavering devotion. “Our faith in Lord Shiva is far stronger than any terror threat. We trust the Army and CRPF for our security. Threats from Pakistani terrorists cannot deter us from performing our religious duties,” he said.

Pilgrims were welcomed by locals in the districts along their route. More than 3.31 lakh devotees have registered so far for this year’s Amarnath Yatra.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on various routes from July 2 to August 9. A traffic officer said that daily traffic advisories will be issued to minimise inconvenience and that cut-off timings have been fixed for each sector along the highway, which is under constant CCTV surveillance.

The police have also issued a strict advisory asking pilgrims to travel only in designated Yatra convoys. “Yatris traveling to seek the blessings of Shri Amarnath Ji in their own or rented vehicles are advised to travel strictly within the official Yatra convoys starting daily from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu,” the advisory stated.