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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / L-G focuses on water security, Pashmina growth in Ladakh

L-G focuses on water security, Pashmina growth in Ladakh

VK Saxena chairs the first meeting of the Advisory Council of the Union Territory

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:53 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt Governor, Ladakh. FILE
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Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday chaired the first meeting of the Advisory Council of the Union Territory, convened to deliberate on key developmental initiatives and long-term priorities for the region.

According to an official statement, the meeting focused on a wide range of issues, including water security, agricultural sustainability, local employment generation, tourism promotion, heritage conservation, Pashmina development, promotion of sea buckthorn, major infrastructure projects and administrative reforms.

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Emphasising the need for sustainable development in the ecologically fragile region, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the Administration’s commitment to ensuring long-term water security through initiatives such as Project Him Sarovar, which envisages the creation of water storage ponds to harness glacial and snowmelt runoff.

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Saxena urged members of the Advisory Council to come forward with innovative and out-of-the-box ideas to strengthen climate resilience, boost tourism and generate new livelihood opportunities for local residents.

Reviewing developments in the Pashmina sector, he reiterated the Administration’s commitment to preserving and promoting Ladakh’s globally acclaimed Pashmina heritage. He informed the Council that a 25 per cent subsidy has been extended to Pashmina wool growers and that efforts are underway to increase the Pashmina goat population to four lakh by next year.

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The Lieutenant Governor said the Administration is prioritising the sector to ensure sustainable livelihoods for Changpa herders while strengthening Ladakh’s position as a leading producer of premium-quality Pashmina.

On the promotion of sea buckthorn, Saxena said the Administration had successfully organised a Sea Buckthorn Conclave earlier this year to explore the resource’s economic potential. He informed the meeting that Ladakh had produced 2,200 tonnes of sea buckthorn this year and that a dedicated processing plant is being established in Nubra to facilitate value addition and expand market opportunities.

Drawing attention to the challenges posed by climate change, the Lieutenant Governor stressed the need for urgent glacier conservation measures. Describing global warming as a worldwide challenge requiring collective action, he said Ladakh must adopt proactive strategies to protect its glaciers and build long-term climate resilience.

Saxena appreciated the suggestions put forward by members of the Advisory Council and assured them that the Administration would continue working on issues affecting the people of Ladakh. He announced that the Council would meet again soon to chart the future course of action.

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