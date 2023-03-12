L-G holds on-site inspection of projects

PTI

Jammu, March 11

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday conducted on-site inspection of key projects here and said their completion would help in boosting tourism in the winter capital.

During the hours-long tour, Sinha reviewed ongoing construction of Jambu Zoo, Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and Tawi riverfront project (artificial lake).

“There is satisfactory progress on these vital projects, which, on completion, will fulfil the aspirations of the people of Jammu. These projects will boost tourism in Jammu and the footfall of tourists from outside will increase the economic activities and income of people,” Sinha told reporters.