L-G honours para archers

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 8

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday interacted with para archer Sheetal Devi who won three medals at the recently held Asian Para Games. The L-G also met another para archer, Rakesh Kumar, at the Raj Bhawan in Jammu.

On the occasion, Sinha honoured the para archers and coach Abhilasha Choudhary with Certificate of Excellence. While interacting with them, the L-G said their outstanding performance at Asian Para Games have inspired the youth and the entire UT is proud of them.

#Jammu #Manoj Sinha