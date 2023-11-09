L-G honours para archers

Jammu, November 8
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday interacted with para archer Sheetal Devi who won three medals at the recently held Asian Para Games. The L-G also met another para archer, Rakesh Kumar, at the Raj Bhawan in Jammu.
On the occasion, Sinha honoured the para archers and coach Abhilasha Choudhary with Certificate of Excellence. While interacting with them, the L-G said their outstanding performance at Asian Para Games have inspired the youth and the entire UT is proud of them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF personnel injured in unprovoked firing by Pak rangers along IB in Jammu
The firing targeting Border Outposts in the district is the ...
Militant killed in encounter in Shopian
Security forces personnel launch a cordon-and-search operati...
Lok Sabha ethics committee likely to recommend Mahua Moitra's expulsion
The committee is meeting later on Thursday to adopt its draf...
Indian student critically injured in stabbing at US gym dies
Varun Raj Pucha, a computer science student at Valparaiso Un...
Delhi's air quality severe; slight relief likely ahead of Diwali
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 420 at 8 am on Thursd...