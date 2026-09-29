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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / L-G inaugurates Ladakh’s first three-tier multi-level stacked parking facility in Leh

L-G inaugurates Ladakh’s first three-tier multi-level stacked parking facility in Leh

Disburses subsidy cheques to beneficiaries who purchased electric cars under the Ladakh Electric Vehicle Policy

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PTI
Leh, Updated At : 01:53 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Ladakh L-G VK Saxena flags off an electric vehicle demonstration rally in Leh on Monday.
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Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday inaugurated Ladakh’s first three-tier multi-level stacked parking facility at the district motor garage in Leh and disbursed subsidy cheques to beneficiaries who purchased electric cars under the Ladakh Electric Vehicle Policy.

Saxena also flagged off an electric vehicle demonstration rally on the occasion, underscoring the administration’s efforts to make efficient use of limited urban space and accelerate the transition towards cleaner, greener and carbon-neutral mobility in Ladakh.

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“Projects such as these demonstrate the importance of adopting smart infrastructure solutions in a region where land is precious and urban areas are experiencing increasing pressure,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

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With Leh witnessing growing urbanisation, increasing tourist footfall and rising mobility requirements, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised the need for infrastructure that makes efficient use of limited land while reducing congestion, pollution and the carbon footprint associated with transportation.

He highlighted the Ladakh Electric Vehicle and Allied Infrastructure Policy as an important step towards promoting clean mobility in the Union Territory. Under the Ladakh Electric Vehicle Policy, subsidies and incentives are provided to eligible beneficiaries purchasing electric vehicles, with the objective of encouraging the transition towards cleaner transportation.

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On the occasion, Saxena disbursed EV subsidy cheques to beneficiaries, including those who availed the Early Bird Incentive that offers up to 20 percent subsidy (capped at specific amounts like Rs 5 lakh for cars), who had purchased electric cars under the said policy.

He congratulated the beneficiaries for becoming early participants in Ladakh’s transition towards electric mobility and expressed hope that their experiences would encourage more citizens to adopt clean transportation.

The Lieutenant Governor also flagged off an electric vehicle demonstration rally as part of efforts to understand the suitability and performance of electric vehicles under Ladakh’s unique operating conditions. “Ladakh’s development model must take into account its high altitude, difficult terrain, cold climate, fragile ecology and rich cultural heritage,” Saxena said.

Emphasising the need to balance the growth of tourism with environmental sustainability, Saxena highlighted the importance of reducing air pollution and carbon emissions resulting from increased vehicular movement in Ladakh.

“Ladakh’s development cannot mean simply creating more infrastructure. We have to create better infrastructure and adopt cleaner technologies that are suited to our geography and environment. As tourism and mobility increase, our responsibility is to ensure that economic growth does not come at the cost of our fragile environment,” he said.

The three-tier multi-level stacked parking facility, the first of its kind in Ladakh, has a capacity to accommodate 30 vehicles. The facility has been designed to make better use of scarce urban land, increase parking capacity and help address the growing pressure on public spaces in Leh, an official spokesperson said.

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