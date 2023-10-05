J&K L-G inaugurates Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt branch

PTI

Srinagar, October 4

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated a branch of the Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt here. He said the UT had been witnessing a revival of its cultural identity and spiritual traditions which have always promoted the ideals of co-existence. The Mutt branch and the Saraswathi Bhandaram digital library have been established in Shivpora locality of the city here.

Shah was scheduled to virtually inaugurate the library, but could not attend the event due to some preoccupations. Sinha said Shah spoke to him in the morning and said he would visit it later.

According to the L-G, Sri Ramanujacharya through his philosophy of 'vishishtadvaita' preached love, peace, compassion, universal brotherhood and social equality. “Sri Ramanujacharya had deep spiritual connect with Kashmir,” he added.

