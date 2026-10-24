L-G interacts with IFS officers visiting J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday interacted with a group of 2011-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers at the Lok Bhavan here, according to an official spokesperson.

The officers are currently on a week-long official visit to Jammu and Kashmir as part of their Mid-Career Training Programme, the spokesperson said.

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During their interaction, the visiting officers shared professional insights and discussed ways to boost the Union Territory’s global presence, particularly in trade, tourism and technology, he said.