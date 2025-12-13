L-G lauds Gen Zorawar Singh’s vision, calls him symbol of courage, leadership

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid rich tributes to General Zorawar Singh, the legendary warrior, commander and military strategist, on his Martyrdom Day.

“General Zorawar Singh’s vision inspired generations by igniting passion and guiding people toward a shared sense of courage, purpose and commitment to higher ideals,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Speaking at a commemorative event in Jammu, Sinha recalled the General’s monumental military campaigns in Ladakh, Baltistan, Gilgit and Skardu, and highlighted his pivotal role in expanding the Dogra Empire.

He urged the youth and people from all sections of society to draw inspiration from General Zorawar Singh’s life, particularly his moral clarity and unwavering conviction to build a better future and empower the marginalised.

“Let us dedicate ourselves to changing lives, supporting the youth and building a more just and peaceful society,” he added.

Sinha noted that to honour the General’s legacy, the Government of India has named an advanced indigenous light tank after him. A General Zorawar Singh Chair has also been established at the University of Jammu to encourage research on his unparalleled military campaigns and his vision for societal development.

Among those present on the occasion were Vikram Randhawa, MLA from Bahu; Devinder Singh Kaluria, Chairman of the General Zorawar Singh Memorial Education and Charitable Trust; trustees Riya Kaluria and Diksha Kaluria; Lt Gen RK Sharma (Retd.), President of the J&K Ex-Services League; Major General Goverdhan Singh Jamwal (Retd.); Padma Shri Dr SP Varma, President of Gandhi Global Family, J&K; Col Karan Singh (Retd.), President of Dogra Sadar Sabha; ex-servicemen and senior officials from the Army, civil administration and police.

Zorawar Singh light tank to serve as force multiplier

The Zorawar light tank is India’s first indigenous advanced light tank, developed for high-altitude mountain warfare, especially along the China border, said Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The tank underwent successful trials this year at Niyoma in Ladakh, located at an altitude of 4,200 metres, and in the deserts of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

The tank has been specifically designed for high-altitude and desert terrain and will enhance the country’s defence preparedness in such areas, said Sinha, adding that it was completed in record two years.

“It was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro (L&T),” Sinha said.

According to the L-G, the light tank weighs 25 tonnes, enabling swift mobility in border areas. “It is equipped with modern technology, artificial intelligence, and an advanced defence mechanism for engaging targets with greater precision,” he said.