Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday announced a total relief of Rs 38 lakh for shopkeepers at Warehouse-Nehru Market and Shiv Market who were affected by recent fire incidents.

The L-G visited Warehouse-Nehru Market and Shiv Market in Jammu to undertake an on-ground assessment of the shops damaged in the recent fire incidents.

A fire damaged multiple shops at Shiv Market on October 25, while godowns were damaged in a fire at a warehouse on Diwali.

During the visit, he interacted with affected shopkeepers and members of the trade and business community. He listened to their concerns and reviewed the extent of the losses along with senior officials.

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Sinha announced immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh from the Red Cross for each shopkeeper affected at Warehouse-Nehru Market and Shiv Market. The total relief amount includes Rs 11 lakh for affected shopkeepers at the warehouse and Rs 27 lakh for those at Shiv Market.

“I have no relief funds at my disposal, but as the President of the Red Cross Society, I requested it to provide some assistance. It has arranged cheques of Rs 1 lakh each, which is the maximum support it can offer as per the rules,” he said.

The L-G added, “I understand that this amount is very small compared to the losses you have endured, but I hope it provides at least some help during this difficult time. In the meantime, the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, and the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, are making every effort to ensure that you receive your insurance claims as soon as possible.”

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The L-G directed officials to expedite the damage assessment process and ensure that prompt relief measures were extended to all those affected. He also emphasised the need to review and strengthen fire safety protocols across major commercial hubs to prevent such incidents in the future.

“The entire UT administration stands with you. I assure the business community of all possible support from the Administration to help you rebuild your business at the earliest,” he said.

The L-G has already constituted an inquiry committee comprising the Inspector General of Police, Jammu, and the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the fire at Warehouse-Nehru Market.

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The committee has been directed to probe any lapses or negligence, fix responsibility and submit its report within 15 days.

Sinha said the inquiry would be completely impartial and accountability would be fixed. He added that strict action would be taken if any negligence was found.