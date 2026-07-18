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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / L-G Manoj Sinha inspects Nunwan base camp, calls for waste-free Amarnath Yatra

L-G Manoj Sinha inspects Nunwan base camp, calls for waste-free Amarnath Yatra

Said more than 3.5 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine in the first 15 days of the pilgrimage

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:17 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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J&K L-G Manoj Sinha inspects facilities and reviews essential services for Amarnath Yatra at the Nunwan base camp in Anantnag on Friday. ANI
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday visited the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam to review arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, saying that more than 3.5 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine in the first 15 days of the pilgrimage.

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According to an official statement, the Lieutenant Governor chaired a meeting with senior officials and reviewed the availability of essential services, including drinking water, electricity, telecom connectivity, accommodation, food, healthcare, emergency response and security. He also inspected the Yatra Registration Counter and reviewed the registration process.

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Sinha directed all departments to work in mission mode to ensure the welfare and convenience of the pilgrims. “Today marks 15 days since the pilgrimage began, and more than 3.50 lakh pilgrims have had darshan of Baba Bholenath. By the grace of Lord Shiva, the yatra is proceeding smoothly. There is great enthusiasm among devotees from every corner of the country, while local residents and service providers are actively contributing to the success of this sacred pilgrimage,” he said.

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The Lieutenant Governor instructed officials to ensure complete protection of the environment and called for special cleanliness drives along both yatra routes and at all camps.

“We are committed to a waste-free Amarnath Yatra and must fulfil this commitment through a whole-of-government approach,” he said.

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Sinha also directed officials to regularly obtain feedback from pilgrims and ensure prompt redressal of grievances. He stressed that all services provided during the yatra should strictly follow a 100 per cent prepaid system to ensure transparency and prevent overcharging.

In view of the forecast of heavy rainfall over the coming days, he asked the administration and all stakeholder agencies to strengthen contingency measures and ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims under all circumstances. He also directed that every tent at the base camp must be equipped with a fire extinguisher.

During the visit, Sinha interacted with pilgrims, who expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and appreciated the cleanliness, sanitation, security, accommodation facilities and support extended by personnel engaged in yatra duties.

The Lieutenant Governor said the expansion of infrastructure and pilgrim facilities in recent years had been reflected positively in devotees’ feedback, while stressing the need to ensure seamless access to these facilities for every pilgrim.

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