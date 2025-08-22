L-G Manoj Sinha orders dismissal of 2 govt employees in J-K over alleged terror links

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday terminated the services of two government employees in the Union Territory over their alleged involvement in terror activities, officials said.

Advertisement

The decision was taken under Article 311 (2)(c) of the Constitution, the officials said.

The employees were identified as Siyad Ahmad Khan, Assistant Stockman in Sheep Husbandry Department, and a resident of Keran area, and Khurshid Ahmad Rather, a school teacher, and a resident of Karnah area—both in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Advertisement

The officials said the Lieutenant Governor was satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the cases. “On the basis of the information available, the activities of the two are such as to warrant their dismissal from service,” they said.