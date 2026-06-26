L-G Manoj Sinha reviews Amarnath Yatra preparations at Pahalgam

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting at Pahalgam to review preparations for the Amarnath Yatra-2026, scheduled to commence on July 3.

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An official spokesman said the Lieutenant Governor conducted a comprehensive review of key sectors, including logistics, accommodation, healthcare facilities, sanitation, power and water supply, civic amenities, road connectivity, RFID card distribution, functioning of joint control rooms, track maintenance and widening works, construction of footbridges, establishment of langars, creation of holding areas, traffic management and security arrangements.

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The Lieutenant Governor directed all departments to ensure seamless arrangements, foolproof security and a smooth pilgrimage experience for devotees.

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He stressed the need for comprehensive security and disaster management planning to ensure the safe and successful conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

“Management of the yatra requires a comprehensive and hybrid planning approach with absolute zero tolerance for operational lapses. Risks associated with high altitudes, adverse weather conditions and heavy pilgrim movement must be effectively mitigated,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

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He directed officials to establish weather-based evacuation protocols and strategically deploy Mountain Response Teams (MRTs) at critical locations to strengthen emergency response mechanisms.

The Lieutenant Governor further instructed that all transit tents must undergo rigorous quality inspections and be equipped with functional fire extinguishers to ensure safety standards.

On the pilgrimage tracks, he called for the use of real-time crowd analysis to identify and clear choke points. He also directed authorities to implement robust traffic management plans and designated parking zones to prevent congestion and ensure uninterrupted transportation of essential supplies.

Sinha instructed all concerned departments and agencies to maintain close coordination and synergy for timely completion of works and efficient service delivery. He specifically directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to complete all assigned works before the commencement of the yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor also emphasised regular monitoring and on-ground inspections to identify and address gaps promptly. He said transit camps and halt points should have trained manpower, along with reliable water and power supplies, to ensure convenience for both pilgrims and service providers.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Sinha said all necessary arrangements have been finalised.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Administration, Police, Security Forces, Government of India and the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board have completed all preparations to ensure a safe, secure and spiritually enriching experience for the devotees of Baba Amarnath. Local residents and stakeholders are eager to welcome pilgrims arriving from across the country,” he said.