L-G Manoj Sinha reviews financial inclusion progress by banks

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 22

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha today reviewed the progress towards financial inclusion by banks in J&K with RBI Deputy Governor MK Jain and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

“Efforts are being made to enable far-flung areas of rural interiors to become fully connected with the financial sector,” said Manoj Sinha.

Sinha said, “We are enhancing people’s access to financial products, promoting One District One Product, institutional credit to women, youth, SMEs, handicrafts, horticulture and various other priority sectors.” —

