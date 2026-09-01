DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / L-G Manoj Sinha seeks stronger Red Cross presence in J&K's far-flung areas

L-G Manoj Sinha seeks stronger Red Cross presence in J&K's far-flung areas

Directs Deputy Commissioners to strengthen resource mobilisation and humanitarian services across the Union Territory

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha chairs the Annual General Meeting of the Indian Red Cross Society, J&K UT, and reviews its functioning, activities and future roadmap.
Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for expanding the outreach of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), J&K, particularly in remote and border areas, and directed Deputy Commissioners to strengthen resource mobilisation and humanitarian services across the Union Territory.

Advertisement

The Lieutenant Governor, who is President of the Indian Red Cross Society, J&K UT, issued the directions while chairing the Annual General Meeting of the society and reviewing its functioning, activities and future roadmap.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, General Secretary of IRCS, J&K, Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak, Deputy Commissioners who are presidents of District Red Cross Units, and other officials of the society.

Advertisement

Sinha directed the Deputy Commissioners to explore innovative avenues for fund generation and intensify resource mobilisation to further strengthen humanitarian and welfare activities undertaken by the Red Cross Society.

He also asked them to prepare comprehensive district-wise annual activity plans, identifying priority areas and interventions, and submit them for effective implementation.

Advertisement

Emphasising the need to take Red Cross services closer to the people, the L-G called for greater outreach in far-flung and border areas. He suggested exploring the establishment of diagnostic centres in remote locations, particularly where residents have to travel long distances to access hospitals and healthcare services.

The Lieutenant Governor also called for coordinated efforts towards the complete elimination of tuberculosis (TB), with greater emphasis on identification, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of patients at the grassroots level.

Sinha stressed that the Red Cross Society must further strengthen its humanitarian role and ensure that timely assistance and essential services reach vulnerable and needy sections of society across Jammu and Kashmir.

He also called upon IRCS, J&K, to intensify its anti-drug campaign and contribute towards the government’s efforts to build a Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir.

During the meeting, Pathak presented various agenda items for review and ratification. The participants also deliberated on budget estimates, audit, appointment of Medical Officers at blood banks and diagnostic centres, and activities undertaken by the Red Cross Society and its district-level units.

The DCs apprised the L-G of activities being undertaken by the District Red Cross Units in their respective districts and shared suggestions for further strengthening their functioning and outreach.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts