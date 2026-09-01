Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for expanding the outreach of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), J&K, particularly in remote and border areas, and directed Deputy Commissioners to strengthen resource mobilisation and humanitarian services across the Union Territory.

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The Lieutenant Governor, who is President of the Indian Red Cross Society, J&K UT, issued the directions while chairing the Annual General Meeting of the society and reviewing its functioning, activities and future roadmap.

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The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, General Secretary of IRCS, J&K, Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak, Deputy Commissioners who are presidents of District Red Cross Units, and other officials of the society.

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Sinha directed the Deputy Commissioners to explore innovative avenues for fund generation and intensify resource mobilisation to further strengthen humanitarian and welfare activities undertaken by the Red Cross Society.

He also asked them to prepare comprehensive district-wise annual activity plans, identifying priority areas and interventions, and submit them for effective implementation.

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Emphasising the need to take Red Cross services closer to the people, the L-G called for greater outreach in far-flung and border areas. He suggested exploring the establishment of diagnostic centres in remote locations, particularly where residents have to travel long distances to access hospitals and healthcare services.

The Lieutenant Governor also called for coordinated efforts towards the complete elimination of tuberculosis (TB), with greater emphasis on identification, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of patients at the grassroots level.

Sinha stressed that the Red Cross Society must further strengthen its humanitarian role and ensure that timely assistance and essential services reach vulnerable and needy sections of society across Jammu and Kashmir.

He also called upon IRCS, J&K, to intensify its anti-drug campaign and contribute towards the government’s efforts to build a Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir.

During the meeting, Pathak presented various agenda items for review and ratification. The participants also deliberated on budget estimates, audit, appointment of Medical Officers at blood banks and diagnostic centres, and activities undertaken by the Red Cross Society and its district-level units.

The DCs apprised the L-G of activities being undertaken by the District Red Cross Units in their respective districts and shared suggestions for further strengthening their functioning and outreach.