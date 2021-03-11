L-G orders probe into use of force against protesters

PTI

Srinagar, May 15

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today ordered an inquiry into the use of force against Kashmiri Pandit employees who were protesting the killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists recently. Protests were held at several places in J&K against the killing as well as against the “failure” of the administration to provide security to the Kashmiri Pandit employees.

Muslims too victims If Pandits want to leave in the wake of Bhat’s killing, what about the families of slain Muslims? If Rahul was killed, Riyaz (cop) was also killed. —MY Tarigami, Pagd spokesperson To look into issues We understand their (Pandits) pain. Their posting will be done in safer places in a week. Their other grievances will also be looked into. —Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant governor

The police had to resort to baton-charge and use of teargas shells at Sheikhpora in Budgam on Friday to disperse the protesters. The government has ordered an inquiry into Bhat’s killing and an SIT has been constituted.

“Bhat’s murder was a targeted killing and an attempt has been made to create an atmosphere of fear and terror. He was a very good employee. We have constituted an SIT over the issue. The SHO has been attached. The SIT will investigate all the angles,” Sinha said here. He said the SIT would also inquire into the use of force on the protesters.

“In one week, their posting will be done in safe and secure places. They have some other grievances and those will also be looked into. We understand their pain and difficulties,” the L-G said, adding the administration would make arrangements for full security wherever they live.

Meanwhile, the Gupkar alliance of major J&K parties urged Kashmiri Pandit employees not to leave the Valley. “It is their home and it will be painful for all,” the alliance said after the community demanded their relocation following the killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists.

The appeal by the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) came after a delegation, led by its president Farooq Abdullah, met L-G Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here. The meeting was over the issue of security of Kashmiri Pandits. PAGD spokesperson MY Tarigami said, “The Valley is as much the home of Kashmiri Pandits as it is of Kashmiri Muslims. We appeal to them that this nation is yours as well as mine. Do not leave your home.”

The alliance spokesperson said if Kashmiri Pandits want to leave Kashmir in the wake of Bhat’s killing, then what about the families of slain Muslims. “If Rahul was killed, Riyaz (a policeman) was also killed. Where will Riyaz’s family and relatives go?” he asked.