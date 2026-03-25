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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / L-G reviews preparations for Sindhu Mahakumbh in Leh

L-G reviews preparations for Sindhu Mahakumbh in Leh

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Sindhu Ghat in Leh, the venue for the upcoming Sindhu Mahakumbh.
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Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday visited Sindhu Ghat in Leh, the venue for the upcoming first Sindhu Mahakumbh. He reviewed the ongoing preparations at the site.

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A statement said that during the inspection, the Lieutenant Governor stressed the importance of providing a world-class experience to tourists and pilgrims expected to visit Ladakh for the event. He suggested aesthetic improvements, including the placement of large decorative pots with local flowers along the approach routes to enhance the visual appeal of the ghat.

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Saxena directed the departments concerned to undertake a comprehensive makeover of the site. The directions included removal of debris, repair and restoration of the ghat, aesthetic landscaping of the riverfront, sprucing up of the approach road, trimming of existing shrubs and development of footpaths wherever feasible to ensure safety and convenience of visitors.

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He also emphasised the need for adequate lighting, sanitation and other essential amenities at the venue.

Reiterating Ladakh’s immense natural beauty and tourism potential, the Lieutenant Governor underscored that well-planned development, environmental preservation and robust civic infrastructure are key to strengthening tourism and improving the quality of life of the people.

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He further stressed the importance of public convenience at the site, including provision of adequate drinking water facilities and cleaning of riverbanks to ensure visitors and pilgrims have a pleasant and memorable experience during the Sindhu Mahakumbh.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed officials to ensure regular monitoring of the works, with clear emphasis on maintaining high standards in civic infrastructure while preserving Ladakh’s unique heritage and ecological balance.

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