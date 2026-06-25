L-G Saxena approves screening committee for drug trafficking cases in Ladakh

In a move aimed at strengthening the response to drug trafficking in the Union Territory of Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the constitution of a Screening Committee under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, 1988.

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According to an official statement, the committee will undertake prior scrutiny of detention proposals received from sponsoring agencies such as the police, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), customs and other enforcement bodies in cases related to drug trafficking.

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Officials said the committee will examine evidence, assess the gravity of offences, evaluate the adequacy of material placed on record and make recommendations to the competent authority on whether an accused poses a genuine threat to public order and if preventive detention is warranted. It will also facilitate inter-agency coordination and strengthen the overall enforcement framework against organised drug trafficking in the Union Territory.

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The PITNDPS Act, 1988, provides for preventive detention of persons involved in illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. However, Ladakh currently does not have a formally constituted Screening Committee to scrutinise detention proposals under the Act. The absence of such a mechanism could lead to procedural inconsistencies and increase the possibility of detention orders being challenged on legal and procedural grounds.

Recognising this gap and drawing upon best practices adopted elsewhere in the country, the Lieutenant Governor approved the committee to ensure due diligence, procedural uniformity and the legal sustainability of preventive detention orders.

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“Drug abuse poses a serious threat to our youth and the social fabric of Ladakh. While rehabilitation and awareness remain equally important, there can be no compromise in our resolve to act firmly against those involved in illicit trafficking of narcotic substances. Preventive detention under the PITNDPS Act is an extraordinary legal measure and every proposal must undergo rigorous scrutiny and legal examination before such powers are invoked,” Saxena said.

He added that the committee would ensure procedural consistency, objective assessment and legal robustness in detention proposals, while ensuring that every preventive action taken by the Administration stands on the strongest legal footing.

Over the past few months, Ladakh has witnessed an alarming rise in cases related to drug abuse and narcotic substances. Recognising the far-reaching impact of the menace on individuals, families and society, the Administration has been pursuing a multi-pronged strategy encompassing prevention, awareness, rehabilitation and stringent enforcement measures.

Officials said the move is also in line with evolving practices adopted by several States and Union Territories that have constituted similar committees comprising senior police officers, legal experts and representatives of enforcement agencies to scrutinise detention proposals before they are placed before the competent authority.

“Such mechanisms have emerged as important procedural safeguards to ensure that preventive detention powers, which are exceptional in nature, are exercised only after careful and objective examination of all relevant material,” the statement added.