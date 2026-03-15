L-G Saxena calls for creation of 50 waterbodies across Ladakh

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Saturday held a meeting with Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra and directed him to identify suitable locations and prepare a comprehensive plan for creating at least 50 small water bodies across the Union Territory. He further directed that the locations be identified and a detailed action plan be prepared within 15 days.

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A government spokesperson said the key objective behind developing these water bodies is to address the water-related challenges faced by the people of Ladakh, particularly farmers who depend heavily on limited water resources for irrigation.

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The L-G noted that the creation of such water bodies would provide a readily available and reliable source of water for irrigating agricultural fields, thereby supporting farming activities in the region. Further, these water bodies would also fulfil the watering needs of the roadside plantation, which will soon begin in a mission mode.

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“The water bodies, to be developed in consultation with the local people, will also be used to conserve the rainwater as well as the melting snow that otherwise gets wasted every year,” the statement said.

“Further, during the winters, when these water bodies would freeze, they could also be used for organising winter sports,” it said.

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Saxena directed the Chief Secretary to make provision for recreational and public amenities, including parking spaces and eateries, around the water bodies. He emphasised that Ladakh, being a high-altitude cold desert region, is increasingly experiencing the adverse impacts of climate change. He highlighted that the region is witnessing decreasing snowfall, receding glaciers, rising temperatures and depletion of the water table, all of which are posing serious challenges to water availability for the inhabitants of Ladakh.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed that adopting sustainable water management practices is essential to mitigate the impact of climate change and ensure long-term water security for the people of Ladakh. He stated that the proposed water bodies would not only help address irrigation needs but also contribute to strengthening the sustainability and livelihoods of local communities.

Saxena further directed that the proposed plan should be holistic and scientifically designed, taking into account the geographical and climatic conditions of the region, so that the water bodies can effectively serve both agricultural and community needs, the statement said.