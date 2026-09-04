L-G Saxena charts tourism push for LoC village in Kargil

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday visited the historic Hunderman village — one of the northernmost hamlets of India adjoining the Line of Control (LoC) in Kargil — and reviewed ongoing initiatives to develop it as a prominent border and heritage tourism destination, officials said.

During the visit, Saxena emphasised the village’s unique heritage and strategic location, saying its proximity to the LoC and historical significance gave it immense potential to emerge as a major tourist attraction showcasing Ladakh’s borderland history and culture.

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The L-G was briefed on the ongoing “Exploring LoC and Hunderman Village Experience” project, which envisages several tourism facilities including an LoC viewpoint, an integrated amenity centre, information panels, a walking promenade, landscaping, cafes and eateries, and comprehensive visitor-friendly facilities, officials said.

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The L-G directed officials to complete the development works by the end of October.

Some 10 km north of Kargil and situated on the banks of the Suru river, Hunderman village was under Pakistan’s control until 1971 Indo-Pak war, when the Indian Army captured the surrounding heights and the area became part of India.

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“Hunderman is not merely a border village; it is a living symbol of Ladakh’s history, heritage and resilience. My vision is to make Hunderman, the first Indian village on the LoC, accessible to visitors from across the world and develop it as a unique border and heritage tourism destination,” the L-G said.

He stressed that tourism development should remain community-centric and generate livelihood opportunities for local residents while preserving the village’s unique heritage and character.

The L-G also interacted with villagers and listened to their grievances. He reviewed the solar lift irrigation system aimed at improving water availability for agricultural activities through renewable energy.

The development of the border village is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting self-sustainability in remote border areas, officials said.

The L-G also visited the rock-carved Maitreya Buddha statue at Apati village in Kargil, a historic site believed to date back to the seventh century. More than 25 feet tall, the statue is among only three such Maitreya Buddha statues in the Ladakh region.

Saxena directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to upgrade the site into a major tourist attraction with modern amenities, including a cafeteria, parking facilities and public conveniences, in a time-bound manner.

“Once developed, I am confident that this historic site will evolve into a must-visit tourist attraction in Kargil, while opening new livelihood avenues for local villagers,” the L-G said.