L-G Saxena inspects Leh market, orders upkeep of public places

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday inspected Leh Main Market and the heritage areas of Leh Old Town, Chuteyrantak and the Central Asian Museum to review civic infrastructure, cleanliness and heritage conservation.

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Saxena walked through the streets and by-lanes around the main market and the old town and issued directions for the maintenance and upkeep of public places and civic amenities.

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The Lieutenant Governor directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan within a month to address sanitation, infrastructure improvement and urban management issues in Leh town to ensure a clean, organised and tourist-friendly environment.

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During his visit to Leh Main Market, Saxena emphasised the need for a uniform design and signage system to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area. Describing the market as a beautiful place with a unique charm, he directed officials to place large decorative flower pots at appropriate locations to beautify the surroundings and create an attractive atmosphere for residents and tourists.

He also instructed that broken stairs and pavements in the market area be repaired at the earliest and that uniform design tiles be used to maintain visual harmony.

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Stressing the importance of cleanliness and hygiene, Saxena directed that stains and dust in the market area be removed regularly through proper cleaning mechanisms so that tourists visiting the town have a pleasant experience.

The L-G also asked authorities to ensure regular cleaning of drains and timely removal of garbage so that wastewater flows freely without obstruction. He directed that dustbins be placed at designated locations across the market area to prevent littering and maintain cleanliness.

He further instructed officials to ensure that fire hydrants are fully functional and that adequate firefighting arrangements are in place to ensure public safety.

While inspecting Leh Old Town, Saxena directed officials to improve the approach to the Central Asian Museum and give the area a visually appealing look. He also instructed that drainage channels passing through the old town be widened and properly structured to prevent overflow onto the streets.

The L-G asked the concerned departments to clear debris and maintain cleanliness in the area, noting that Leh Old Town represents Ladakh’s centuries-old culture and rich historical heritage.

Highlighting the issue of dangling and exposed electrical wires, which pose safety risks and spoil the visual appeal of the area, Saxena directed that cables be laid underground through ducts along with sewage pipelines. He also instructed officials to properly cover exposed live wires to prevent accidents.