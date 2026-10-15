L-G Sinha calls for bridging urban-rural healthcare gap

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday stressed the need to bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare services and called for strengthening indigenous medical research while addressing a conference on internal medicine organised by Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar.

The conference, titled “Advancing Internal Medicine: From Evidence to Excellence in Clinical Practice”, brought together medical professionals to discuss emerging healthcare challenges and advances in the field.

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According to an official statement, the Lieutenant Governor said physicians often face the difficult task of identifying complex underlying diseases from seemingly simple symptoms. He noted that the strength of internal medicine lies in viewing the human body as an interconnected system and understanding the complete medical history of a patient through clinical expertise, experience and observation.

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Sinha said observation, reasoning, compassion and courage remain the defining qualities of a physician. He added that doctors are often the first point of contact for families and frequently build relationships spanning generations based on trust and scientific evidence.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded GMC Srinagar for its contribution to medical education and healthcare, noting that generations of doctors trained by the institution continue to serve people across Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

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Highlighting emerging healthcare concerns, Sinha said lifestyle-related disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, fatty liver disease and cardiovascular ailments were assuming alarming proportions even as infectious diseases remained a challenge.

“We need to ensure that advances in diagnostics, therapeutics and medical technologies reach physicians and patients in rural and remote areas as effectively as they do in urban centres,” he said.

Calling for stronger indigenous research, the Lieutenant Governor said India’s demographic diversity and the expertise of its medical community offered immense opportunities for scientific innovation and discovery.

He also underlined the need to ensure that advances in medical science, including new drugs and diagnostic tools, are accessible to doctors working in villages and remote regions.

Outlining a five-year roadmap, Sinha proposed six key commitments for the medical community: expanding access to advanced medical knowledge through digital health platforms and telemedicine; prioritising preventive healthcare and early disease detection; leveraging technology and artificial intelligence while preserving clinical judgement; strengthening research capacity; addressing professional burnout and doctors’ wellbeing; and ensuring that compassion remains central to healthcare delivery.