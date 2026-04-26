L-G Sinha calls for collective fight against drugs, warns of strict action

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the 100-day ‘Drug-free J&K movement’ would inspire future generations and demonstrate that collective public action can bring about transformative change.

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“I assure citizens that we will strike hard against drug networks. However, this fight cannot be won by law enforcement alone; it must be fought within society through awareness, cooperation, and collective effort. We are building a Jammu and Kashmir where drugs have no place,” he said.

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The Lieutenant Governor was addressing a large gathering in Samba as part of the ongoing campaign. He emphasised that every panchayat should be drug-free and every police station must be free of drug traffickers.

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“Success over the next 85 days will not be measured by marches or slogans, but by how effectively the drug menace is eliminated from villages and urban neighbourhoods. Weekly outcomes must be clearly assessed—rehabilitation of individuals, prosecution of smugglers, closure of fake centres, registration of cases, seizure of contraband, and formation of women’s committees in panchayats and urban wards,” he said.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the L-G said the drug menace had been systematically fuelled by elements from across the border to finance terrorism and destabilise society. He noted that narco-terror networks have specifically targeted the youth.

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“Now is the time to confront this challenge with full force by invoking the strictest legal measures against those working against society. Over the next 85 days, we must sustain the momentum, reach every household across the Union Territory, and spread awareness about the dangers of drugs. Drug addiction is not an individual issue; it is a social crisis,” he said.