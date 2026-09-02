L-G Sinha calls for sustained pressure on terror networks

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials to assess the security apparatus and strategic preparedness across the Union Territory.

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The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and other senior officials.

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According to a government spokesman, the Lieutenant Governor instructed officials to maintain sustained pressure on terror networks and enhance ground-level operational synergy. He called for an aggressive area-domination strategy to decisively eliminate emerging threats.

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Emphasising that “public trust” was vital to the security apparatus, Sinha directed police officials to foster direct engagement with the public by designating specific hours for citizen interaction and grievance redressal.

Reviewing the functioning of police stations, the Lieutenant Governor underscored the need for transparent, impartial and sensitive handling of complaints. He directed officers to conduct investigations with professionalism.

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“The police must maintain a strong and continuous engagement with the public. Every genuine grievance must be addressed with sensitivity and every investigation must be conducted with absolute fairness, transparency and impartiality,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Sinha also commended the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security agencies for their action against drug smugglers. He directed officials to intensify operations against narco-terror networks and strengthen monitoring of emerging digital threats.

Highlighting challenges in the cyber and social media space, the Lieutenant Governor called for close monitoring of social media platforms to counter anti-national propaganda, digital misinformation and online blackmailing.

Officials said the DGP and Principal Secretary, Home Department, apprised the Lieutenant Governor of the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

IGPs, DIGs and Divisional Commissioners briefed him on the security situation in their respective areas, anti-terror operations, law and order, drug smuggling and other emerging challenges.

The meeting also held detailed deliberations on a wide range of other critical security and law-and-order issues.

The L-G instructed all officers to maintain “heightened operational vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination and a proactive approach to safeguarding peace and maintaining law and order in the UT.”