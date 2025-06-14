L-G Sinha chairs high-level security meeting for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday directed for seamless coordination among the civil administration, police and other agencies to ensure a peaceful and successful holy pilgrimage, which begins next month, officials said.

A spokesperson said Sinha on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the security arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K; Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GoC 15 Corps; SJM Gillani, Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ, and senior officials of Police, Army, CAPFs and intelligence agencies.

Officials said the Lieutenant Governor took a comprehensive review of the security apparatus and measures deployed by the security agencies to ensure safety of the pilgrims.

He directed for seamless coordination among the civil administration, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, J&K Police, Army, security forces and all the other crucial stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and successful holy pilgrimage.

The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the working of the security grid and various significant steps being taken by Army, CAPFs and J&K Police to ensure foolproof security for the Yatra.

Sinha also reviewed the contingency plan, deployment of police and security personnel, preparedness and response mechanism of line departments and emphasised on better coordination among all stakeholders involved in yatra management.

Mandeep K Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor gave an overview of the yatra arrangements and key measures taken to further enhance the facilities and services for pilgrims and smooth conduct of yatra.

Earlier this week, Sinha had said that security forces have made foolproof security arrangements and urged the devotees from across the country to visit the holy cave shrine in large numbers. Sinha visited the cave shrine and performed the ‘Pratham Puja’, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual pilgrimage.

The Amarnath pilgrimage will commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 3 and it will culminate on Raksha Bandhan (August 9).

DGP reviews arrangements for paramilitary forces to be deployed

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat chaired a high-level meeting to review the administrative and logistical preparations for the incoming companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed for the Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting, held at the Police Control Room here on Thursday, was attended by senior officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, ITBP, Telecommunication, SDRF, BSF, SSB, and other allied agencies, a police spokesperson said.

At the outset, the Zonal IGPs briefed the DGP on the status of CAPF induction of both the zones, he said. The officers also briefed the chair regarding the administrative and logistical arrangements made for the incoming CAPF companies, he said.

The coordinating officers of the CAPF shared their feedback on the administrative arrangements at various camping sites and transit locations. The senior officers of CAPF also expressed their satisfaction with the administrative and transportation arrangements for the inducted companies, the spokesperson said.

He said the DGP issued directives for the smooth induction of CAPF companies and emphasised that district heads should ensure proper arrangements for incoming units and their efficient ground deployment.

Prabhat stressed the need for a high level of coordination among all forces and instructed that an effective inter-agency coordination mechanism be established.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to ensure the safe and successful conduct of the yatra, which begins on July 3, the spokesperson added.