DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / L-G Sinha, CM Omar pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

L-G Sinha, CM Omar pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Sinha said Gandhi's principle of selfless service will guide nation in its journey towards development

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha during an event organised to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti in Srinagar on Thursday. ANI
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Advertisement

“Chief Minister extends greetings on Gandhi Jayanti, recalling Gandhiji’s timeless message of truth, non-violence, peace and humanity,” stated a post on CM’s official X handle.

Advertisement

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Sinha said, “The ideals of Bapu are a source of inspiration for entire humanity and it is the collective responsibility of the society to inculcate the values of non-violence, truth, tolerance and compassion in the young generation.” He further said the principles of selfless service will guide the nation in its journey towards development.

Advertisement

“The principles of ‘sewa’ (selfless service) and ‘kartavya’ (duty) to which Gandhiji was committed will guide us in the journey of building a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“With economic prosperity, we are determined to build a society powered by moral force and based on equity and justice,” he said.

Advertisement

Sinha also urged people to buy ‘swadeshi’ products, a core philosophy of Gandhi during the British Raj. “Buy products made by SHGs (self-help groups) and MSMEs. Remember your roots and the ageless spirit of India as you chart your future course. Society and nature must exist in harmony. Focus on research and development,” Sinha said in a post on X.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts