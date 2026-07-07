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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / L-G Sinha felicitates 32 recipients of Kashmir Women's Organisation fellowship

L-G Sinha felicitates 32 recipients of Kashmir Women's Organisation fellowship

Outlines his vision of a progressive Union Territory led by empowered women

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:35 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. FILE
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday felicitated 32 recipients of the Kashmir Women's Organisation (KWO) Fellowship during a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar.
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Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor described the fellows as symbols of Jammu and Kashmir's transformation towards a future founded on self-confidence, equal opportunity and dignity.

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He commended Dr Fida Firdous and the members of the Kashmir Women's Organisation for creating a strong platform that enables women across the region to pursue their aspirations with confidence while contributing meaningfully to Jammu and Kashmir's development.

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"In a short span, the Kashmir Women's Organisation has emerged as a powerful centre of hope, trust and positive change. This fellowship programme reflects the spirit of collaboration and shared responsibility.

"By challenging deeply rooted stereotypes, these fellows have redefined what is possible. They have set new benchmarks for future generations, and their achievements will continue to inspire, guide and empower others," the Lieutenant Governor said.

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He also paid tribute to iconic women from the region, including Rani Didda, Kota Rani, Lal Ded, Habba Khatoon and Mata Rupa Bhawani, saying they shaped the cultural and social consciousness of Jammu and Kashmir while demonstrating the enduring strength of Nari Shakti.

"We have many such remarkable examples before us, and I want the women of Jammu and Kashmir to lead the region's development," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor outlined his vision of a progressive Union Territory led by empowered women.

"Women's empowerment is central to a Viksit J&K because the progress of women ensures the progress of society. I envision a Jammu and Kashmir where women lead in academia, industry, social organisations and governance, shaping policy, driving entrepreneurship and enriching our cultural and literary landscape," he said.

Expressing confidence in the fellowship programme, he said it would reinforce the principle that women deserve equal and dignified participation in all spheres of society.

"We must remain committed to respecting our Nari Shakti while creating an environment that nurtures their abilities and aspirations.

"When women progress, society progresses; when women lead, the nation reaches greater heights; and when women realise their dreams, the world becomes more just, compassionate and prosperous," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the growing challenge of substance abuse among women and urged the fellows to undertake a region-specific study to identify its root causes. He said such research would help strengthen rehabilitation mechanisms and provide meaningful support to women affected by drug addiction.

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