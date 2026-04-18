L-G Sinha flags off Parshuram Jayanti shobha yatra in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday flagged off a Shobha Yatra from Chanakya Chowk, Parade Ground in Jammu to commemorate Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti.

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The procession, organised by the Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha, celebrated the life and teachings of Bhagwan Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

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Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor paid obeisance and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity for all.

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The flag-off ceremony was attended by Sabha president Ved Prakash Sharma, members of the organising committee, heads of religious organisations, prominent citizens and people from various walks of life. MLAs Yudhvir Sethi and Devyani Rana, along with senior officials, were also present.