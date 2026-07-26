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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / L-G Sinha flags off reading marathon, urges youth to turn learning into action

L-G Sinha flags off reading marathon, urges youth to turn learning into action

The event, organised by the National Book Trust as part of Education Week, marked six successful years of the National Education Policy

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:19 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Volunteers carry placards during the flagging-off ceremony of the Reading Marathon in Srinagar. ANI
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday flagged off a reading marathon on the banks of Dal Lake, saying education should not remain confined to books and examination halls.
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The event, organised by the National Book Trust as part of Education Week, marked six successful years of the National Education Policy.

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Addressing students from colleges and universities across Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor described the reading marathon as a symbol of collective learning and social responsibility.

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“Education should not remain confined to books and examination halls. It must reach playgrounds, social spaces, and become a way of life. Today’s Reading Marathon is a powerful example of that vision,” he said.

The marathon carried the theme, “Run for a Green Future.” Calling it a life philosophy, the Lieutenant Governor said both knowledge and environmental conservation demand patience, discipline and sustained collective effort.

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“Reading enriches our thoughts, running strengthens our bodies, and caring for nature awakens our conscience. Together, they prepare society to face future challenges,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged participants to take three pledges — make reading a daily habit, practise environmental conservation in everyday life and transform the spirit of the marathon into a lifelong commitment to bring positive change to society.

“Let the spirit of doing something good for society become a lifelong commitment. Merely reading books is not enough. True education lies in putting what you have read into practice. It is easy to read a book on climate change, but deciding to run five kilometres, spread the message of environmental conservation and bring change into one’s own life is real transformation. Today, you have chosen the path of change, and that is the greatest success of the Chinar Book Festival,” he said.

On the eve of Vijay Diwas, the Lieutenant Governor also recalled the courage of young soldiers who fought in the Kargil War and urged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to embrace discipline, leadership and a Nation First approach.

“Most of the soldiers and officers who defended the country in the Kargil War were between 20 and 25 years old. The stories of heroes like Captain Vikram Batra, Manoj Kumar Pandey and Captain Anuj Nayyar show that young people, with the right direction and spirit, can create history. I want the Reading Marathon to spread the message of ‘Nation First’, a ‘Never Give Up’ attitude, and the values of discipline and leadership, while inspiring every young person in Jammu and Kashmir to serve the nation,” he said.

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