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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / L-G Sinha gives appointment letters to families of martyred cops

L-G Sinha gives appointment letters to families of martyred cops

Absar Ashiq Qureshi, son of J&K Police Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi handed job letter

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:13 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. PTI
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Days after a J&K Police constable was killed in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, the Jammu and Kashmir administration provided a government job to his son on compassionate grounds.

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An official statement said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over the appointment letter to Absar Ashiq Qureshi, son of J&K Police Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

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Officials said family members of the slain policeman were also present.

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The Lieutenant Governor paid tribute to the policeman, who laid down his life in the line of duty during the July 22 terror attack in Anantnag. He assured the bereaved family of all possible support, the statement said.

Earlier this week, Sinha had visited the family of the martyred Head Constable at Lalpora in Beerwah area of Budgam district.

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The L-G also handed over an appointment letter on compassionate grounds to Inshah Nazir, wife of J&K Police Inspector Masroor Ali Wani.

Wani was shot dead by terrorists at close range while playing cricket at the Eidgah ground here in October 2023.

Sinha honoured the sacrifice of Inspector Wani and assured his family of continued support and assistance from the administration, the spokesperson added.

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