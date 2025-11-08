DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / L-G Sinha hails ‘Vande Mataram’ as symbol of national unity

L-G Sinha hails ‘Vande Mataram’ as symbol of national unity

Attends the 150th year celebration of National Song in Jammu

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Nov 08, 2025 IST
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during an event marking 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ in Jammu on Friday. PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday attended the 150th year celebration of ‘Vande Mataram’ and said “our commitment and dedication to the motherland will take our nation to its destiny of a Viksit Bharat”.

Sinha paid tributes to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and said he had strengthened the bond between “Maa Bharti and her sons and inspired people to secure the independence”.

“Our commitment and dedication to the motherland will take our nation to its destiny of a Viksit Bharat.

“Young generation must remember that they are inheritors of this great civilization and their contribution in the progress and prosperity of society will be fitting tribute to Maa Bharti,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the year 2025 marks 150 Years of Vande Mataram. “Our national song Vande Mataram, by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was written during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami which was on November 7 in 1875. Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath,” he said, addressing the gathering.

He said the song, invoking the motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave poetic expression to India’s awakening spirit of unity and self-respect.

“It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation,” he said and also visited the exhibition on the national song “Vande Mataram”, organised by the department of culture.

The celebrations also witnessed mass singing of the full version of “Vande Mataram” with participation of citizens across all segments of society.

Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Gulam Ali Khatana, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti, Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, Principal Secretary, Culture, Brij Mohan Sharma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and administrative secretaries and youth and prominent citizens attended the function.

Officials and people from across Jammu and Kashmir also joined the UT-level commemorative event through virtual mode.

