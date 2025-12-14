L-G Sinha hands over job letters to kin of terror victims, pledges justice, dignity

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 39 next of kin (NoKs) of terror victims from the Kashmir Division at a function held at Lok Bhavan here.

Advertisement

In a statement, a spokesperson said the Lieutenant Governor reiterated his commitment to delivering justice, employment and dignity to families affected by terrorism.

Advertisement

“The family members, whose loved ones were mercilessly killed by terrorists, shared the horrifying incidents and the trauma they endured for decades in silence,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Sinha said the long wait for justice had finally ended for these families. “With concrete steps for rehabilitation, we have restored their dignity and renewed their faith in the system,” he said.

He noted that terrorism not only claimed lives but also shattered families, pushing innocent households into decades of silence, stigma and poverty. “Behind every brutal killing lies a story of a home that never recovered and of children who grew up without parents,” he said.

Advertisement

The Lieutenant Governor listed several cases in which families have now received government job appointments, bringing an end to their prolonged struggle for justice and economic stability.

Sinha said that after the abrogation of Article 370, terror victim families have found new courage and confidence and are now speaking out against the terror ecosystem without fear.

“For generations, the system failed these victims by not giving their cases the priority they deserved. We are empowering victims’ voices and ensuring they receive their rightful dues. We are also committed to swift and fair justice against perpetrators,” he said.

Emphasising that the fight against terrorism is a collective responsibility, the Lieutenant Governor said society must remain determined and united to foil the designs of adversaries.

“For a long time, the pain and trauma of these families were ignored. Real victims of terrorism were sidelined, while elements linked to the terror ecosystem secured government jobs. The next of kin of terror victims were left to fend for themselves,” he added.

On the occasion, appointment letters were also handed over to 39 beneficiaries under the Compassionate Appointment Rules (SRO-43) and the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS).

The spokesperson said 156 family members of terror victims have been provided self-employment opportunities under various schemes, including Mission Yuva, the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

Additionally, 17 encroachments on properties belonging to terror victim families have been removed, while 36 families have been identified for house reconstruction. The process of identifying more beneficiaries is ongoing.

Reconstruction work for houses damaged or destroyed due to Pakistani shelling in Uri and Karnah will commence in April, the spokesperson said.