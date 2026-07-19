L-G Sinha inaugurates Chinar Book Festival; calls for making J&K a hub of knowledge

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the third edition of the Chinar Book Festival in Srinagar and said the government’s goal is to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a national hub of knowledge, culture and creativity.

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“This festival is more than just an event. It is a movement to build a vibrant community of readers, writers and thinkers. Our goal is to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a national hub for knowledge, culture and creativity. I hope this book festival will inspire the youth to read every day, protect endangered languages and use literature as a means to uphold our values,” he said, while congratulating the National Book Trust and the organisers for their commendable work.

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The Lieutenant Governor said books are like living conversations that compel people to think deeply, ask questions, challenge their beliefs and inspire personal growth.

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“Nothing matches the power of writing. Combined with a strong imagination, it becomes a lasting strength. A vibrant book festival creates such an environment and provides a welcoming space where literature becomes accessible, inspiring and meaningful for everyone,” he said.

Sinha said that in a very short span, the Chinar Book Festival has emerged as a unique celebration of ideas, evolving into a vibrant intellectual movement across Jammu and Kashmir.

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“I believe writers and thinkers are like glowing lamps and blooming roses. In many ways, they mirror the majestic Chinar tree. In Kashmir, the Chinar is a living symbol of patience, beauty and endurance. Writers and their books share this same enduring spirit, guiding human civilisation through the ages. Together, we share the responsibility of restoring Jammu and Kashmir as a leading hub for education, literature and youth empowerment,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the Chinar Book Festival has become a strong national platform for ideas, debates and knowledge exchange. Its identity is no longer confined to book stalls and launches; it has evolved into a forum for generating new ideas, encouraging dialogue and empowering youth. He said workshops, panel discussions and literary conversations held during previous editions have infused fresh energy into Jammu and Kashmir’s rich literary tradition.

“During this festival, we have also witnessed an inspiring effort to revive the priceless cultural heritage of the Sharada script. We have seen the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ take shape through initiatives such as Tamil-Kashmiri dialogues. Today, this festival has become a strong bridge connecting regions, languages and generations,” he said.