Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday met the families of local Kashmiris who were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists over the past three decades. “It is a historic step to finally recognise and honour the thousands of innocent civilians in Kashmir who were brutally killed by Pakistani terrorists,” an official said.

Advertisement

Since 1990, more than 40,000 people — including civilians, security personnel, and even children — have lost their lives to terrorism in the region. In most cases involving the deaths of common Kashmiris, First Information Reports (FIRs) were not even filed.

The L-G said the Government of India has launched this initiative to give affected families a platform to share their pain and to expose the conspiracies of the terror ecosystem.

Advertisement

“For decades, these families were marginalised. Their voices were silenced, justice was denied, their pain ignored, their stories untold, and the truth deliberately suppressed. Today, hundreds of families have gained the courage and support to publicly say that their loved ones were killed by Pakistani terrorists. It is shocking that before 2019, terrorists’ funeral processions were allowed, while thousands of common Kashmiris killed by terrorists were forgotten and unacknowledged,” the L-G said.

Sinha urged family members of terror victims who are eligible for government jobs to submit their cases to the concerned Deputy Commissioners. He assured them that their appointments would be processed within a month. He also promised financial assistance and support for those who wish to start their own businesses.

Advertisement

“In cases where FIRs were not registered, directions will be issued to ensure that FIRs are filed. Action will also be taken to reclaim land and properties of terror victims’ families that have been encroached upon by terrorist sympathisers or separatist elements,” he added.

The L-G said the Government of India and security agencies are committed to bringing the voices of the victims to the forefront and ensuring justice. “I know that for years, the truth was buried under the pressure of the terror ecosystem. But now, the families themselves are exposing Pakistan and its supporters within Kashmir. We will ensure that the real culprits, whether hiding in Jammu and Kashmir or across the border in Pakistan, are given the harshest punishment,” Sinha said.

He further stressed, “We must unmask those who wear disguises in society. We must break the silence and speak out against those who commit atrocities.”

L-G Sinha also remarked, “Today, Pakistan is known as the biggest beggar in the world, while our country has become the fourth-largest economy globally. Our youth are making their mark in innovation and entrepreneurship, whereas Pakistan is sending its youth to terror training camps with the aim of killing common Kashmiris. But we have drawn a new line with Operation Sindoor and will give a befitting response to any misadventure by the enemy.”

“I assure all families affected by Pakistan-sponsored terrorism that your culprits will not be spared,” the L-G said.

More than 80 terror victim families from South Kashmir interacted with Sinha during the event. These families have been enduring tremendous hardships after losing their loved ones in barbaric terror attacks perpetrated by various terror outfits.