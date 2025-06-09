L-G Sinha launches drive for distribution of equipment to divyang

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a mass distribution drive of aids and appliances for divyans in Jammu today.

The L-G praised the initiative by the Directorate of Social Welfare, Jammu, under two key centrally sponsored schemes: Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) and Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP), aimed at improving the lives of senior citizens with disabilities and empowering Divyangjan.

“I believe that people with disabilities possess unique strengths and perspectives. Their exceptional resilience, problem-solving skills, and empathy are commendable. I assure our divyangjan that the administration is committed to ensuring equality and equal opportunities in every sphere of life,” the L-G stated.

The L-G directed the officials to promote inclusion, and leverage the practical solutions in ever evolving technological world.

“I have always dreamt of building a caring society and welfare and rehabilitation of Divyangjan is my top priority. It is my personal commitment to ensure dignity of life to our Divyangjan and their participation in all walks of life,” the LG said.

“I will personally ensure that systemic inequities and accessibility barriers—physical, digital, and social are completely removed,” he further said.

The L-G initiated the disbursement of pension arrears amounting to Rs. 6.14 crore to 12,660 beneficiaries under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS), which had been pending due to Aadhaar non-seeding. This initiative aims to ensure financial inclusion and support for elderly, widows, and differently-abled individuals. He also announced a revolutionary app for integrating eligible senior citizens into the pension beneficiaries.

Additionally, he inaugurated a 50-bedded Half-Way Home for the psycho-social rehabilitation of individuals with mental illness, established at a cost of Rs 4.39 crore at Lower Chowadi, Jammu, under the Deendayal Divyangjan Rehabilitation Scheme (DDRS). The facility will provide a structured environment for individuals discharged from hospitals to reintegrate into society. The L-G assured support for divyangjan’s self-employment endeavours and requested officials to propose the establishment of a park dedicated to divyangjan.

The L-G also dedicated the Parisha Child Care Institution for Girls, established at a cost of Rs 3.03 crore at Mandi Gurglian, Samba. He commended the efforts of everyone associated with the Parisha initiative for providing a safe and nurturing environment for a better future for girl children in need.

Notably, the Directorate of Social Welfare Jammu, in collaboration with ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India), had conducted 112 assessment camps in all 10 districts of Jammu Division. As many as 2,939 persons with disabilities under the ADIP scheme, and 2,756 senior citizens under the RVY scheme, culminating in a total of 5,918 identified beneficiaries, will receive over 19,960 aids and appliances during the mass distribution drive.